Myrtue announces blood analysis clinic changes

REGIONAL -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Blood Analysis Screening (BAS) Clinics will feature some important changes with clinics starting in February.

These changes will allow Myrtue to provide more privacy, utilize the new electronic health record for better communication with your primary care provider, and provide an additional screening option free of charge.

These changes include:

1. New Location - Harlan BAS Clinics will be held at 2712 12th Street at the Community Health building.

2. Appointments - Will be available by calling 712-755-4288 for all locations. Online appointments are no longer available.

3. Free Screening - Hepatitis C screening will be available on Saturday, March 2 and Wednesday,

March 6 at no cost for persons born between 1945-1965.

4. Results - will be available through MyChart—an online portal through Myrtue Medical Center. There will be a MyChart representative at each clinic to help you sign up in the portal. If you choose to have results mailed to you, a self-addressed, stamped envelope will be required at the time of the blood draw.

The Harlan Blood Analysis Screening Clinics will be held from 7-9:30 a.m. on the following dates:

• Wednesday, February 13

• Wednesday, February 20

• Wednesday, February 27

• Saturday, March 2*

• Wednesday, March 6*

*Free Hepatitis C Screening for those born between 1945-1965 on these dates.

