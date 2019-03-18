Myrtue Board approves lower tax levy rate

HARLAN -- Following no written or verbal comments or objections during the February public hearing, the Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved to lower the current tax levy rate from $1.20792 per thousand taxable valuation to $1.17357 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

MMC Chief Financial Officer Kristy Hansen told the board in January the new levy rate is expected to generate the same funding as last year’s $1.20 levy with $1,018,543 in property tax dollars. Taxable valuations are expected to be at $867,926,524 for 2019-2020 up from $843,221,315 for 2018-2019 which is an increase of $24,705,209.

MMC’s current tax asking has ranked the 14th lowest in the state in a summary of 42 hospital tax rates for this fiscal year and ninth lowest in Iowa in dollars levied.

In other board action approval was given for a resolution to authorize publication for notice to bid for the pharmacy renovation project which will be completed in 2019. Chuck Assman, director of facilities at MMC, briefed the board on the time frame for the pharmacy project estimated to cost $660,000 to $720,000. Assman said bid letting will be March 19 followed by a pre-bid meeting on March 28. Bid opening date is slated for April 18 with construction estimated to begin in May.

Shive-Hattery Architects based in West Des Moines and Specialized Engineering Solutions, Omaha, are the architect and engineering team for the pharmacy project.

