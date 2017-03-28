Myrtue conducting needs assessment
Myrtue Medical Center is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment survey to help improve health and wellness within Shelby County.
Myrtue is encouraging community members to take the survey. The survey results will assist with identifying the top health problems and concerns of the community and developing plans to address those issues.
Public opinion is an important step in this planning process, medical center officials said.
