Myrtue creates $22 million impact on local economy
COUNTY – Myrtue Medical Center generates 582 jobs that add $22 million to the region’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. This generates $3 million in retail sales and contributes $183,000 in state sales tax revenue.
“We are known for delivering on the promise of better health and quality care, yet our contributions to our community extend even further when considering the positive impact we have on our local economy,” said Barry Jacobsen, CEO of Myrtue Medical Center.
The IHA study examined the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s health care sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95