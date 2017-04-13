Myrtue creates $22 million impact on local economy

COUNTY – Myrtue Medical Center generates 582 jobs that add $22 million to the region’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. This generates $3 million in retail sales and contributes $183,000 in state sales tax revenue.

“We are known for delivering on the promise of better health and quality care, yet our contributions to our community extend even further when considering the positive impact we have on our local economy,” said Barry Jacobsen, CEO of Myrtue Medical Center.

The IHA study examined the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s health care sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.

