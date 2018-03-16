Myrtue creates $24 million impact on local economy

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center generates 553 jobs that add $24.3 million to Shelby County’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association.

It is estimated that Myrtue Medical Center’s employees by themselves spend $3.5 million on retail sales and contribute $212,880 in state sales tax revenue.

“As a community partner, we understand the impact the health sector, supported by Myrtue Medical Center, creates for jobs and the local economy. We are committed to bringing high quality care to our residents and providing positive growth and development to our community,” said Barry Jacobsen, Myrtue Medical Center’s CEO.

The IHA study examined the jobs, income, retail sales and sales tax produced by hospitals and the rest of the state’s health care sector. The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data on the American Hospital Association’s Annual Survey of Hospitals and with software that other industries have used to determine their economic impact.

The study found that Iowa hospitals directly employ 74,691 people and create another 57,586 jobs outside the hospital sector. As an income source, hospitals provide $4.8 billion in salaries and benefits and generate another $2.3 billion through other jobs that depend on hospitals.

In all, Iowa’s health care sector, which includes offices of physicians, dentists and other health practitioners, nursing home and residential care, other medical and health services and pharmacies, contributes $17 billion to the state economy while directly and indirectly providing 330,308 jobs, or about 20 percent of the state’s total non-farm employment.

