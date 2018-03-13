Myrtue drops levy; tax asking monies the same in ’18-’19

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved a proposal to lower the current tax levy rate from $1.22 to $1.20792 per thousand taxable valuation for 2018-2019. The unanimous board approval was given following no written or verbal comments or objections at the Tuesday public hearing.

According to MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen by lowering the levy rate by one cent the funding will remain the same as the current year. Taxable valuations are expected to be at 843,221,315 for 2018-2019 up from $834,863,167 for 2017-2018 which is an increase of $8,358,148. The new levy rate is expected to generate the same funding as last year’s $1.22 levy with $1,018,543 in property tax dollars.

