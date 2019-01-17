Myrtue Home Health receives prestigious award

HARLAN – Myrtue Medical Center Shelby County Home Health Department has been named a 2018 HHCAHPS Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst.

HHCAHPS Honors Elite is a prestigious annual review recognizing home health agencies that continuously provide the highest quality care and positive patient experience as measured from the patient’s point of view.

HHCAHPS Honors acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2017 through March 2018.

HHCAHPS Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, HHCAHPS Honors Elite, to recognize home health agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on 100% of the evaluated questions.