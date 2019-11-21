Myrtue Medical approves annual audit report

HARLAN -- The annual audit report for Myrtue Medical Center for the 2018-2019 fiscal year has been approved by the Myrtue Board of Trustees. Chris Nelson of Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPA, Atlantic, presented highlights of the audit noting many positive financial indicators during the October MMC Board meeting.

Revenues totaled $44,332,600 for the year ended June 30, 2019, a 4.1 percent increase from 2018. The revenues included $41,908,200 in net patient revenue, $836,300 in other operating revenue, $1,029,400 from county taxes and $220,900 in interest on investments. Capital grants and contributions totaled $304,500.