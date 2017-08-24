Myrtue Medical Center named one of “62 critical access hospitals to know”

HARLAN – Becker’s Hospital Review recently recognized Myrtue Medical Center as one of its “62 Critical Access Hospitals to Know.”

This is the third year Becker’s has published a list recognizing outstanding critical access hospitals from more than 1,300 critical access hospitals in the nation. Myrtue Medical Center received the honor all three years.

The hospitals included on this list serve a variety of regions across the United States. Due to their predominantly rural locations, these organizations play a crucial role in the health and well-being of their respective communities.

Becker’s selected the 62 outstanding critical access hospitals based on rankings and awards from respected organizations, including iVantage Health Analytics, Healthgrades, the National Rural Health Association, Truven Health Analytics, Women’s Choice Award, the Leapfrog Group and Medicare star ratings.

