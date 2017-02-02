Myrtue Medical Center proposes decrease in tax levy

HARLAN -- The Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees is proposing to lower the current tax levy rate to $1.22 per thousand taxable valuation for 2017-2018. The 2016-2017 rate was $1.27 per thousand taxable valuation levy.

This proposal would generate $1,018,543 in property tax dollars which is a $2,241 decrease in property tax dollars received in 2016-2017. The current levy of $1.27 generated $1,020,784.

Taxable valuations are expected to be at $834,863,167 for 2016-2017 up from $803,768,466 in 2016-2017 which is an increase of $31,094.701.