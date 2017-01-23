Myrtue Medical discussing options for orthopedic surgery
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees committee assignments for 2017 were approved at the December board meeting.
MMC Board members are Allan Hjelle, chair; Jim Zimmerman, vice chair; Terry Torneten, secretary/treasurer; Larry Miller, Rick Rasmussen, Jeanine Larsen and Leona Konz.
Konz will be installed as a new board member at the January MMC board meeting. Konz replaces long-time board member Cheryl Chipman. Chipman’s last meeting was the December board meeting.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95