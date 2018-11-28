Myrtue Medical has strong financial position
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved the annual audit report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year following a presentation by Chris Nelson of Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPA, Atlantic. Nelson outlined the report at the MMC board meeting on October 30.
During the auditor’s presentation, many positive financial indicators were discussed.
“Overall you (MMC) continue to have a strong financial position due to your ability to continue to have positive operating results, good reserves, an efficient operation and a relatively low level of debt,” said Nelson.
A copy of the audit report will soon be available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and in the office of MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95