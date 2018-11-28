Myrtue Medical has strong financial position

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees approved the annual audit report for the 2017-2018 fiscal year following a presentation by Chris Nelson of Gronewold, Bell, Kyhnn & Co. P.C. CPA, Atlantic. Nelson outlined the report at the MMC board meeting on October 30.

During the auditor’s presentation, many positive financial indicators were discussed.

“Overall you (MMC) continue to have a strong financial position due to your ability to continue to have positive operating results, good reserves, an efficient operation and a relatively low level of debt,” said Nelson.

A copy of the audit report will soon be available for review in the office of the Auditor of State and in the office of MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen.