Myrtue Medical to join Heartland Physicians ACO
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center will join the Heartland Physicians Accountable Care Organization, a Medicare Shared Savings ACO, West Des Moines, on July 1, 2019 instead of the original plan of beginning on January 1, 2019. The MMC board had approved the recommendation for the three year agreement with Heartland Physicians Accountable Care Organization at a summer MMC board meeting.
MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen told the board last week of the date change.
