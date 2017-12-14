Myrtue Medical launches new info system

HARLAN -- The official launch of Myrtue Medical Center’s new EPIC hospital information system was midnight on December 1. The change in electronic health records (EHR) system is expected to have better work flows and integration, improved clinical outcomes, complete view of patient medical record, greater ability to share patient medical records between other healthcare organizations and better access to information and analytics.

MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said the new system will improve patient care and efficient care coordination. He said the staff is excited to get past the training phase and implement the system.

