Myrtue Medical launches new info system
HARLAN -- The official launch of Myrtue Medical Center’s new EPIC hospital information system was midnight on December 1. The change in electronic health records (EHR) system is expected to have better work flows and integration, improved clinical outcomes, complete view of patient medical record, greater ability to share patient medical records between other healthcare organizations and better access to information and analytics.
MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said the new system will improve patient care and efficient care coordination. He said the staff is excited to get past the training phase and implement the system.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95