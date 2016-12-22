Myrtue Medical projects topic of discussion
HARLAN -- Major projects completed at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan during the past year were highlighted by Chuck Assman, facilities director at MMC, during his facility presentation at the recent MMC Board of Trustees meeting.
Assman said the two major projects were the re-roof project completed in May on the 1964 building. Replacement of the x-ray machine was completed at the beginning of 2016. Minor projects completed included rest room addition, materials management storeroom, laundry and environmental services area and sidewalk ramp improvement along Chatburn Ave. He said installation of the new CT scanner was scheduled for the beginning of December.
