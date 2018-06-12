Myrtue Medical provides $2 million benefit

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center provides $2,018,066 in community benefits to Shelby County, according to a recently completed assessment of those programs and services.

Community benefits are activities designed to improve health status and increase access to health care.

Along with uncompensated care (which includes both charity care and debt from services for which the hospital does not collect payment), community benefits include such services and programs as free clinics, health screenings and immunizations, community health education, wellness programs, support groups, counseling, transportation programs and in-kind services.