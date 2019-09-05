Myrtue Medical to remodel pharmacy department

HARLAN -- Badding Construction based in Carroll was awarded the low bid of $547,500 for the pharmacy remodel project at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. The bid was approved by the MMC Board of Trustees at an April 23 meeting. MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said there were four bidders for the project.

The total pharmacy project cost of $709,505 is under the original estimate cost of up to $720,000. The proposed remodel budget includes $62,750 for architects and engineering fees, $10,000 for structural work for exhausts ducts to roof, $27,375 construction contingency 5 percent, $51,880 for equipment/supplies (work stations, shelving, refrigerators, freezers, hood, etc.) and commissioning of HVAC system of $10,000.

Completion of the project must be made by December 1, 2019 to comply with regulations. The project goals include to provide a secure, safe, efficient space for pharmacy staff and functions, locate pharmacy to provide convenient access to hospital departments and to provide flexibility to expand services such as home infusion in the future.

