Myrtue named top 100 Critical Access Hospital

HARLAN -- For the sixth year in a row, Myrtue Medical Center has been named one of the 100 highest-ranked Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) in the United States by iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The honor was announced this week.

There are only eight out of the 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals in the country who have received the award for six-plus years. Myrtue Medical Center is a part of this elite group and has received this award each year since 2012.