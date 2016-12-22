Myrtue orthopedic surgeon Fisher passes away
HARLAN – Officials with Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan announced the death of Dr. Edward Fisher, an orthopedic surgeon with the hospital.
Fisher died last week. He had joined Myrtue Medical Center and Cass County Health System in February, 2015.
