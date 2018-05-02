Myrtue proposes slight tax levy decrease

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center Board of Trustees has set Tuesday, February 27 at 7:30 a.m. as the public hearing date and time on the tax asking proposal for 2018-2019. The MMC board is proposing to lower the current tax levy rate from $1.22 to $1.20792 per thousand taxable valuation for 2018-2019.

The public hearing will be held in the Auble Conference Center at MMC in Harlan. MMC CEO Barry Jacobsen said by lowering the levy rate by one cent the funding will remain the same as the current year.

The new levy rate is expected to generate the same funding as last year’s $1.22 levy with $1,018,543 in property tax dollars. Taxable valuations are expected to be at $843,221,315 for 2018-2019 up from $834,863,167 for 2017-2018 which is an increase of $8,358,148.

MMC’s current tax asking has ranked the 15th lowest in the state in a summary of 41 hospital tax rates for this fiscal year and 12th lowest in Iowa in dollars levied. The highest tax asking county hospital based on Jan. 1, 2016 taxable valuations was: Ringgold County Hospital, Mt. Ayr, with a $4.17 levy and the lowest was Sunnycrest Manor County Hospital (Dubuque) with a 26 cent levy.