Myrtue roofing project set to begin on May 1

HARLAN -- The re-roofing hospital and clinic project at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan will begin on May 1 with substantial completion expected by November 1. MMC Board of Trustees approved the low bid of $253,750 from McCoy Roofing, Omaha, for the roofing project at the March board meeting. The bid was awarded following a recommendation by Chuck Assman, director of facilities at MMC.

Assman said there were six bidders submitting proposals, with McCoy Roofing as the lowest bid received. Assman is confident McCoy Roofing will do a good job on the project. A $50,000 contingency fund will be added to the project bringing the total project approved to $303,750.