Myrtue updates CT system, mobile MRI equipment
HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center has recently installed a new CT scanning system.
Updating this equipment improves patient safety by reducing radiation exposure to the patient and provides features for more detailed tracking of total radiation dose.
The new equipment produces high quality images used for diagnosis. The speed of the CT system reduces exam times, improving patient satisfaction.
