NATIONAL BPA HONORS

Five Harlan Community High School students earned outstanding honors at the national Business Professionals of America leadership conference this month, including a national runner-up crowned in Jay Swanson.

Swanson, a sophomore, earned second place in Administrative Support Research Project. Joining Swanson as top 10 finishers at nationals were Alana Monson, Ellen Keast, Kyle Knudsen and Tyler Schaben.

Monson was fourth in Payroll Accounting, Knudsen was fourth in Fundamental Accounting, Schaben was fifth in Fundamental Accounting, and Monson and Keast finished eighth in Financial Analyst-Team.

