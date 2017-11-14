Home / Home

National conference important for HCS Board

Tue, 11/14/2017 - 10:49am admin
says Supt. Justin Wagner

HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner thinks attending a national conference is important for the HCS Board of Education members, and he’s hoping it’s possible to offer that opportunity again in 2018 after a year off.
    The National School Boards Association annual conference will be held April 7-9 in San Antonio, TX.  Wagner said he’s not sure if the district can pull off sending board members this year, but he says in general the national conference is a great tool for educational leaders.
 

