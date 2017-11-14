National conference important for HCS Board
HARLAN – Harlan Community Schools Superintendent Justin Wagner thinks attending a national conference is important for the HCS Board of Education members, and he’s hoping it’s possible to offer that opportunity again in 2018 after a year off.
The National School Boards Association annual conference will be held April 7-9 in San Antonio, TX. Wagner said he’s not sure if the district can pull off sending board members this year, but he says in general the national conference is a great tool for educational leaders.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95