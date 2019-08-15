National Night Out sees 300 turn out at Vets in Harlan
HARLAN -- The National Night Out event in Harlan was a huge success Tuesday evening, August 6 with nearly 300 people turning out to meet and visit with local law enforcement, firefighters and emergency personnel.
