NATIONAL PI (3.14) DAY!

HARLAN -- Every year for about 10 years, HCHS Talented and Gifted Instructor Kim Zaccone has had her math classes celebrate Pi Day, March 14. She has contests to see how many digits (places) of pi the students can memorize.

Remarkably, this year, students set an incredible record, said Zaccone. Three students memorized more than 100 digits of pi (3.14) each.

