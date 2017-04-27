NATIONAL QUALIFIERS

HARLAN -- Forty-two Harlan FFA members traveled to Ames to the Iowa State University Campus April 9-11 to compete and participate in various State FFA activities, with great results including a team crowned state champion and qualifying for nationals.

On Monday, April 10, 21 of those members participated in Leadership Career Development Events in a very competitive field of participants from chapters around the state. Members assisted in packaging Meals from the Heartland, a service project that was completed by Iowa members at the convention to package 200,000 meals to support the fight against hunger.

All members attended the First General Session of the 89th Iowa State FFA Convention Monday evening listening to keynote speaker, Kevin Laue, speak about overcoming obstacles in life.

The chapter received recognition for participation in the Iowa FFA Foundation’s Ambassador Program at the session.

