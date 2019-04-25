Home / Home

Navy Veteran Bob Mahoney appalled by Carver's comments

Thu, 04/25/2019 - 2:57pm admin
Letter to the Editor in Friday's Harlan News-Advertiser
"Contrary to what Captain America indicated, I have found Harlan to be an extremely patriotic place to live."

"I’ve tried my level best to stay neutral during this, to give Justin the benefit of the doubt, but that ship has sailed. To hijack patriotism as a last-gasp effort to camouflage a shady past is unconscionable and against everything I fought for...and so many have died for." -- Bob Mahoney

