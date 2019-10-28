Neighbors Helping Neighbors
AVOCA -- Neighbors and friends turned out this week to help Duane Carroll with his harvesting. Carroll was involved in a three-vehicle accident north of Avoca and was recovering in the hospital, so neighbors took to the fields to finish his harvest for him. Iowa Nice! (Photo courtesy HTS Ag)
