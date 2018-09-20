Neighbors oppose construction of chicken facility

COUNTY – Neighbor opposition to a proposed chicken confinement facility in northwest Shelby County was heard loud and clear by the Shelby County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Supervisors Charlie Parkhurst, Roger Schmitz and Steve Kenkel voted unanimously not to recommend a permit be issued for Grove Ridge Poultry, LLC following a public hearing lasting more than an hour, and after hearing from neighbors who voiced concern about everything from odor and water availability to truck traffic, road conditions and even the proposed confinement’s close location to Manteno Park.

Kenkel said he’s not opposed to confinements in general as Iowa is an agricultural state, but it was clear to him that the developer, Jesse Blum, had not done his due diligence talking with neighbors who clearly were upset and uninformed by Blum about the project.

