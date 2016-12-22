Home / Home
Matthew and Gunnar Nelson visited with restaurant owners, brothers Dave Robinson (left) and Doug Robinson, and posed for a picture with “Sherman.”

Nelson brothers make stop at The Corn Crib

Thu, 12/22/2016 - 12:00pm admin

    SHELBY -- Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, twin sons of the late teen-idol Rick Nelson, stopped for breakfast at The Corn Crib in Shelby Dec. 11. They visited with restaurant owners, brothers Dave Robinson (left) and Doug Robinson, and posed for a picture with “Sherman.” The Nelsons are singers, and they each play guitar. After performing in Iowa, they headed to Austin, TX, for a Dec. 13 gig.  (Photo contributed)

Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95

http://harlannewspapers.ia.newsmemory.com/

 
 

 

Harlan Newspapers

1114 7th Street
P.O. Box 721
Harlan, IA 51537-0721

(800) 909-6397
news2@harlanonline.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here