Nelson brothers make stop at The Corn Crib

SHELBY -- Matthew and Gunnar Nelson, twin sons of the late teen-idol Rick Nelson, stopped for breakfast at The Corn Crib in Shelby Dec. 11. They visited with restaurant owners, brothers Dave Robinson (left) and Doug Robinson, and posed for a picture with “Sherman.” The Nelsons are singers, and they each play guitar. After performing in Iowa, they headed to Austin, TX, for a Dec. 13 gig. (Photo contributed)