Nelsons will celebrate 70 years of marriage
AUDUBON -- Herbert and Marjorie Nelson of Atlantic will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house on Sunday, January 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Audubon Rec Center. They will also celebrate Herb’s 90th birthday which is January 14. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.
A card shower is also planned in their honor. Cards will reach them if sent to 1904 Redwood Drive, Atlantic, IA 50022. Their family includes Fred and Susan Nelson, Audubon; Rick and Sheri Nelson, Spencer; and Lisa and Brian Petersen, Rochester, MN.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95