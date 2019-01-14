Nelsons will celebrate 70 years of marriage

AUDUBON -- Herbert and Marjorie Nelson of Atlantic will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house on Sunday, January 20 from 2-4 p.m. at the Audubon Rec Center. They will also celebrate Herb’s 90th birthday which is January 14. Friends and relatives are invited to attend.

A card shower is also planned in their honor. Cards will reach them if sent to 1904 Redwood Drive, Atlantic, IA 50022. Their family includes Fred and Susan Nelson, Audubon; Rick and Sheri Nelson, Spencer; and Lisa and Brian Petersen, Rochester, MN.