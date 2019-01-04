Nesbit discusses suicide prevention at Teen Fair
HARLAN -- A small group of students turned out to hear a presentation Saturday, March 23 from Ryan Nesbit about suicide prevention and survivor assistance at Harlan Community High School.
The program was part of the first-ever Teen Health and Resiliency Fair, which also included presentations on teen resiliency and online safety.
