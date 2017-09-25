Never too early to talk about Christmas

HARLAN – Most Shelby Countians would admit they are thinking more about fall colors, the harvest and Halloween decorations these days instead of Christmas trees, lighting ceremonies, hot cocoa and Santa Claus.

But that’s not the case for Harlan’s Christmas Light Celebration Committee, now in its second year, which is gearing up to build on a successful first effort a year ago to once again make the community a sea of lights and decorations this holiday season.

Denny Siemers is a member of the committee, and has spent the past month updating local entities about the plans for this holiday season. Hopes are to not only have the lights around the downtown courthouse square and in Pioneer Park and other portions of town, but to grow those lighting displays as well this year.

