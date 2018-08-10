New additions at Grandpa’s Pumpkin Farm

PANAMA – A popular fall attraction is up and running once again in the Shelby County area, promising to bring Halloween and autumn excitement to all who venture out to Grandpa’s Pumpkin Farm west of Panama.

Justin and Doug Schwery said the pumpkin patch, now in its second season, has many new additions this year, including a corn maze sponsored by United Bank of Iowa.

“We are excited about our new additions this year,” said Justin Schwery. “The maze features two trails, including a full maze and a mini maze, and totals more than two miles of trail.

“There is also a built-in scavenger hunt where maze-goers can search for checkpoints hidden throughout the maze.”

Schwery said the new pumpkin jump pad has been a huge hit as well, and there are the traditional favorites from last year including farm animals, pumpkin painting and the pumpkin cannon.