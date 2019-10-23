New club promoting kindness



The Kindness Club has approximately 60 members. First-quarter participants include front L to R -- Charlotte Cronin, Abbey Brue, Clover Croghan, Addison Peterson, and Rece Gessert. Middle L to R -- Aubrey Petsche, Addie Berndt, Mia Schweiso, Jayden Duckett, Josie Sonderman, and Aubry Christensen. Back L to R -- Ava Bauman, Kaitlynn Schmitz, Josh Bray, Kasey Christensen, Jaeda Youngkin, Abby Curren, Olivia Kenkel and Rayna Brookens. Missing: Audrie Bruck and Emma Erwin.



The front logo on the t-shirts that are being sold to help fund the group.