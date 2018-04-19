New county license plates now available
COUNTY – License plates with the new Iowa plate design are now available through local motor vehicle departments, including the Shelby County office, officials announced this week.
The design, a city and country reboot, represents an updated and more visually compelling representation of the city and country theme that is currently featured on Iowa license plates, officials said. The top blue border profiles city and country images, and the bottom green border evokes growth, nature and wellness.
