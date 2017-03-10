New era for Earling’s Lonely Oak Distillery

EARLING - On Saturday, September 30 from 2-10 p.m., part of Pat and Amy Hoffmann’s dream will come true with their hosting of the grand opening for their Lonely Oak Distillery. The event will feature tours, tastings, product specials, entertainment and food.

The dream

The grand opening comes after years of waiting as well as years of working. Pat had held the idea of a distillery in his head for over a year without telling anyone. Not even his wife.

“I always wanted to have a finished product,” Pat said.

It was a nagging thought. He knew his idea of creating spirits was crazy – a long-shot dream, at best – but it wouldn’t go away.

Finally in 2013, he told his wife, Amy, when he couldn’t think of any reason not to do it. She was incredibly supportive. Waiting for a distillery permit took a year and a half, which was less than the anticipated two. Then things began to come to action.

