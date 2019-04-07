New laws took effect July 1
REGIONAL -- This last session of legislation provided a wide range of debates and changes for Iowa Citizens ranging from tax relief to how the judicial system operates.
The Republican lead majority was able to get a number of bills passed that were implemented on July 1. According to Iowa Representative Steven Holt and Iowa Senator Jason Schultz they were fairly successful with a few big changes like welfare reform and medical cannabis being vetoed, or lost in the senate.
Read this story and the entire paper for only $1 online
Search back issues, email stories, flip through pages and skim headlines just as you would with a newspaper in your hands.
Create an account and buy a paper anytime you want for only $1 per issue Or buy a year subscription for $39.95