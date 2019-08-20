New legislation means polling place changes
COUNTY – Shelby County Auditor Mark Maxwell said this week that new legislation will be used this fall as the regular city and school elections will be combined and be held on the same day.
This will make for some changes from past school elections, in particular, with the most noticeable being polling places.
