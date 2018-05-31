ELK HORN -- Geoffrey Esper downed 107 æbleskiver in eight minutes to set a new world record in the second-annual Æbleskiver Eating Contest held at Tivoli Fest in Elk Horn Saturday afternoon, May 26. Esper, left, is announced as the winner by emcee Sam Barclay. At right is fellow contestant Darron Breeden, who downed 98 for second place. Beautiful weather greeted everyone who headed to Elk Horn for the annual Tivoli Fest celebration last weekend. See this week’s News-Advertiser for more photos from the event. (Photo by Caitlin Yamada)