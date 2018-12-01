COUNTY -- Welcome to the 2018 New Year’s Baby Natalie Kay Harrison, born Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 4:14 a.m. at Myrtue Medical Center in Harlan. Natalie weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces. She is the daughter of Shelby Kate Evans and Jesse Harrison of Persia, and is welcomed home by brother, Brody Lee Harrison, 21 months old. Natalie’s grandparents are Debra Morehouse, Persia; Lowell and Kelli Evans, Corning; Mark Reichenauer, Corning, and the late Jill Reichenauer; and the late Harvey Harrison Jr., Prescott. Her great-grandparents are Floyd Shinkle, Indianola; the late Harvey Harrison Sr. and Colleen; Terry and Kay Evans, Corning; and David and Janet Brower, Omaha.

As the New Year’s baby, Natalie and her parents have been presented with a number of gifts from area businesses including: Shelby Co. State Bank, $30 for new savings account and Junior Savers’ Club t-shirt; Myrtue Medical Center Auxiliary Gift Shop, $25 in gifts; Midstates Bank $30 for new savings account and a piggy bank; Kwik-RX Pharmacy, $10 off baby’s or parent’s first prescription of the new year; Keast Auto Center, free oil change; Medivac Critical Care Paramedic Ambulance, $10 chamber gift certificate; Town and Country Credit Union, $25 for new savings account; Milk & Honey, $25 gift certificate; and Fareway, $25 gift certificate.

Winning the free subscription to the Harlan Newspapers for guessing closest to when the New Year’s baby would arrive is Laurie Wilwerding, Earling, who predicted January 3 at 4:30 a.m.