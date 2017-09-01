Newly elected officials sworn in Tuesday
Four newly elected officials were sworn in Tues., January 3 at the Shelby County Courthouse. From left: Steve Kenkel, Shelby Co. Supervisor and incoming board chair; Neil Gross, Shelby Co. Sheriff; Charles Parkhurst, Shelby Co. Supervisor and Mark Maxwell, Shelby Co. Auditor.
