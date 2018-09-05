Home / Home
All dressed up and ready for the night’s activities were L to R -- Garren Odom, Natalie Harris, Mia Nelson and Anthony Kingery.

A Night in Paris

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 11:54am admin

    EXIRA -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton students enjoyed great weather for their prom festivities Saturday evening, April 28.
    Grand March was at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner and dance at the Exira Rec Center and after-prom at the middle school in Exira.

