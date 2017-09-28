No grass clippings in street
HARLAN – The City of Harlan is reminding its residents not to deposit grass clippings or other debris into the roadway.
The grass is growing again and with the recent rains it will continue.
City officials are reminding residents of a guideline in the City of Harlan ordinances. This may be something residents are unaware of and the city wants to inform and ask for residents’ cooperation.
Drive around town and there are many places where residents have mowed and shot the grass clippings into the roadway. Harlan City Administrator Gene Gettys, Jr. said that according to city code, it’s unlawful to do so.
Chapter 135.02 of the city code references placing debris on city streets and says, “it is unlawful for any person to throw or deposit on any street or alley…leaves, grass or any other debris likely to be washed into the storm sewer…”
