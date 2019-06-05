NO RESPECT FOR ROADS

COUNTY – There’s no question the winter and early spring has been hard on Shelby County’s gravel roads. With an abundance of snow, then rain, and a deep frost that started to come out of the ground, albeit slowly, during the past month, it made for difficult travel conditions on the county’s roadways.

Shelby County Secondary Road crews have been working diligently to repair and maintain the granular surfaces, hauling rock in from as far away as Fort Calhoun, NE to place on needed areas of roadway in the county.

Brandon Burmeister, Shelby County Engineer, said crews are putting down 300 tons of rock per mile in some locations. That’s what makes it so difficult to comprehend how some individuals – specifically manure haulers -- decide that it’s okay to travel down a newly-rocked road and cause the damage they have in recent weeks.

