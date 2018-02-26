No vehicle registration until delinquent parking tickets paid

HARLAN – Anyone with unpaid parking tickets should get them taken care of soon or face additional administrative costs and fees under an effort by the Harlan Police Department to collect on those tickets.

The City of Harlan has entered into a 28E agreement with Shelby County that will allow for the collection of unpaid parking tickets over 30 days old when the owner of a vehicle seeks to re-register the vehicle. The motor vehicle department of the treasurer’s office at the courthouse will be the avenue by which those parking tickets must be paid in order to register the vehicle.

For their efforts, the treasurer’s office will receive a $5 administrative fee. In addition, the city will receive the previously unpaid parking ticket funds as well as a $5 late fee. The agreement begins immediately.

