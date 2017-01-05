NOEHREN BURIED AT ARLINGTON

HARLAN – The remains of U.S. Serviceman Donald Dean Noehren, 23, Harlan, were buried April 3 in Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.

A total of 32 family members came from three generations to honor Noehren that morning.

“I will never forget this experience. Uncle Donald is finally home,” said niece Pat Chipman of Harlan.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced last month that Noehren’s remains, missing from the Korean War, were identified and were returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

Army Sgt. Noehren was born in Harlan in 1927. His parents were Henry and Helen Noehren. He was a 1945 graduate of Harlan High School. He served in WWII and then Korea, was captured in 1950 and died in a POW Camp. After 66 years of being lost in a mass grave, Donald’s remains were found on July 12, 2016.