Nominations for city office now accepted

COUNTY -- On August 28, local city clerks began accepting nomination papers for the elected positions of city mayor and city council members in communities throughout Shelby County.

For those considering candidacy within city positions this year, the deadline for filing nomination papers will be September 21 at 5 p.m. This year’s general election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.

In Harlan, the mayor’s position is up for election as Kate Kohorst’s two-year term comes to a close. Jay Christensen, representing ward 1; Sharon Kroger, representing an at-large position, Center Township; Mike Kolbe, representing ward 3 are also up for election this year. City council member positions are four-year terms while the mayor’s position is a two-year term.

In order to file nomination papers, hopeful candidates must collect 25 signatures from eligible residents living within their city. Signatures for city council member positions must come from the ward in which the candidate lives, whereas nominations for the mayoral position can come from anyone residing within the city.

