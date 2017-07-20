Nominations for school boards now being taken

REGIONAL – Four of the seven seats on the Harlan Community Schools Board of Education are opening as the terms end for board members Al Hazelton, Amy Rueschenberg, Lonnie Muxfeldt and Angie Monson.

The seats are for four-year terms by director district that will expire in 2021. The current members were appointed in 2013. Hazelton represents district 1, Rueschenberg district 2, Muxfeldt district 3 and Monson district 4.

The board seats are among many in area school districts that come open this year. The school election is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 12.

School board candidates began filing nomination papers last week, with the first day to file being Monday, July 10. Papers must be filed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 3 with the local school board secretary. The papers are also available from the school board secretary, and must have signatures from one percent of the eligible electors of the district or 50 eligible electors, whichever is less, but at least 10 signatures.

